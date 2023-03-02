UMKC Kangaroos face the Omaha Mavericks in Summit Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Omaha Mavericks (8-22, 4-14 Summit) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (11-20, 7-11 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UMKC Kangaroos and Omaha Mavericks meet in the Summit Tournament. The Kangaroos have gone 7-11 against Summit opponents, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. UMKC is the Summit leader with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeff Ngandu averaging 2.6.

The Mavericks’ record in Summit play is 4-14. Omaha allows 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemarri Allen is averaging 17 points and two steals for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Luke Jungers is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 7.3 points. Frankie Fidler is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

