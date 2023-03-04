Fidler's 21 help Omaha down UMKC 73-61 in Summit opener

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Frankie Fidler had 21 points as 10th-seeded Omaha knocked off seventh-seed UMKC 73-61 in an opening round game of the Summit League tournament on Friday night. ‘s 73-61 win against UMKC on Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Omaha advances to face second-seeded South Dakota State in a quarterfinal round game Saturday.

Fidler shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Mavericks (8-22, 1-0 Summit League). Marquel Sutton scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Dylan Brougham was 3 of 5 shooting and 9 of 14 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tyler Andrews finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Kangaroos (11-20, 0-1). Rayquawndis Mitchell added 13 points for UMKC. Jevin Sullivan also recorded nine points.

Omaha took the lead with 19:36 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Sutton led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 45-22 at the break. Omaha was outscored by UMKC in the second half by 11 points, with Brougham scoring a team-high 11 points after halftime.

