Omaha visits Iowa State after Jungers' 20-point game

Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-2)
The Mavericks are 0-7 in road games. Omaha has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
Kyle Luedtke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 88.9% from beyond the arc. Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.
Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.