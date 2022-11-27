Omaha visits Mississippi State on 3-game road skid

Omaha Mavericks (3-4) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0)
The Mavericks have gone 0-3 away from home. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit shooting 30.4% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 63.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging 9.8 points for Mississippi State.
Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.6 points for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for Omaha.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.