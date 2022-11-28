Omaha visits Mississippi State on 3-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Omaha Mavericks (3-4) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -24.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hits the road against Mississippi State looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 in home games. Mississippi State averages 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 0-3 away from home. Omaha has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is shooting 63.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging 9.8 points for Mississippi State.

Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.6 points for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for Omaha.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

