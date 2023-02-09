Omaha visits North Dakota State after Nelson's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Omaha Mavericks (7-18, 3-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (9-15, 6-6 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota State -8.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Grant Nelson scored 27 points in North Dakota State’s 90-85 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Bison have gone 5-4 at home. North Dakota State allows 74.3 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are 3-10 against Summit opponents. Omaha has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 17.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

JJ White is averaging 10.1 points and four assists for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

