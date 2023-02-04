Omier leads No. 23 Miami against No. 20 Clemson after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -2; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Miami faces the No. 20 Clemson Tigers after Norchad Omier scored 21 points in Miami’s 92-83 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tigers are 12-0 in home games. Clemson scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 8-4 in ACC play. Miami ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Hurricanes square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Tyson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Isaiah Wong is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

