Omier, Miami Hurricanes to visit Ellis, Louisville Cardinals

Miami Hurricanes (7-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-7) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: El Ellis and the Louisville Cardinals host Norchad Omier and the Miami Hurricanes in ACC play. The Cardinals are 0-4 on their home court. Louisville has a 0-3 record in one-possession games. The Hurricanes are 1-0 on the road. Miami ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. JJ Traynor is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers for Louisville.

Nijel Pack is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 12.4 points. Omier is averaging 13.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for Miami.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

