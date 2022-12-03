Omier, Miami Hurricanes to visit Ellis, Louisville Cardinals

Miami Hurricanes (7-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-7)
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. JJ Traynor is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers for Louisville.
Nijel Pack is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 12.4 points. Omier is averaging 13.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for Miami.
___
