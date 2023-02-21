Omier, No. 13 Miami beat Virginia Tech for 7th straight win

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 13 Miami beat Virginia Tech 76-70 on Tuesday night for its seventh straight win.
Sean Pedulla led Virginia Tech (16-12, 6-11) with 17 points.
Miami, which trailed by as many as nine in the first half, led the entire second half and built a 10-point lead with 9:58 remaining.
The Hokies closed to 64-60 on Grant Basile’s basket with 4:05 remaining. The Hurricanes sealed the win by making eight of 10 free throws in the final 1:02, connecting on 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
“Our practices have been terrific,” Larranaga said. “The energy level, the attention to detail, and at both ends of the court. The guys I would give credit to are our scout team. They’re freshmen, but they have to simulate what the opponents are doing, and they are doing a fabulous job of just creating game-like situations. … All those guys are practicing very hard and very well.”
Isaiah Wong finished with 13 points and Jordan Miller had 11 for Miami, which shot just 42.2% (27 of 64) after leading the ACC at 48.7 percent coming into the game.
Hunter Cattoor finished with 15 points for the Hokies, who shot 46.7% (28 of 60), but allowed 14 offensive rebounds.
“We didn’t get the rebounding from our guards that we typically get and need,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “I had a lot on their plate, getting to Wong, getting to Pack, getting to Jordan Miller is such a big deal, and they flat beat us to the ball a couple of times. That hurt.
“We weren’t quite good enough, and they are playing great, great basketball. I thought we did some really, really good things, but needless to say, not enough against the Hurricanes here tonight.”
TIP-INS
Miami: The Hurricanes are tied with Pittsburgh with a league-high six road wins this season. They are a half-game behind Virginia in the standings.
Virginia Tech: Last year’s ACC Tournament champion is probably looking at an NIT berth unless it again wins the ACC tourney. The Hokies have just three Quad 1 victories, played a weak nonconference schedule, and close losses -- five losses by five points or less -- have really hurt their NCAA Tournament chances.
UP NEXT
Miami: The Hurricanes host Florida State on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Duke on Saturday.
