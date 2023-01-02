Omoruyi leads Rutgers against No. 1 Purdue after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -7.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Clifford Omoruyi scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 90-57 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Boilermakers have gone 7-0 in home games. Purdue scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-1 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is fourth in college basketball allowing 54.5 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Zach Edey is averaging 21.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Paul Mulcahy is averaging 7.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Omoruyi is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 10-0, averaging 78.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

