Omoruyi's double-double leads Rutgers by UMass Lowell 73-65

Omoruyi scored seven of Rutgers’ final 11 points of the first half to build a 34-21 halftime advantage. He had 15 points and nine rebounds at the break.

UMass Lowell trailed by 18 points early in the second half but got within six points with 2:02 remaining. The River Hawks didn’t score again until there were 13 seconds left, and Rutgers made six free throws down the stretch to seal it.