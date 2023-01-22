Omot leads North Dakota against Western Illinois after 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-14, 1-7 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-8, 4-4 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits the Western Illinois Leathernecks after B.J. Omot scored 20 points in North Dakota’s 84-72 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. The Leathernecks are 7-2 in home games. Western Illinois has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 1-7 against Summit opponents. North Dakota is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Leathernecks and Fightin’ Hawks match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Omot is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 9.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

