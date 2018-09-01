Columnist

On the first Saturday of a mournful season, the expectation of low tolerance for Maryland football conceded to a stronger and more uplifting reality. The death of Jordan McNair didn’t make the game difficult to watch. In fact, the players honoring him made it necessary. And when a marquee game that refused to end tested their nerve, their patience and their ability, the Terrapins rose, as high as the No. 79 McNair tribute flag that offensive lineman Ellis McKennie lifted, so high that they made every compassionate soul at FedEx Field swoon with admiration.

The resiliency of young people continues to astound. After a summer of grieving, Maryland was able to turn the football field into a refuge. In a 34-29 victory over No. 23 Texas, the Terrapins upset the mighty Longhorns for a second straight season, this time in a marathon that didn’t conclude until nearly 5 hours 30 minutes after kickoff and included an 86-minute severe weather delay.

It was the kind of game an unfocused team cannot win. It was the kind of game a disjointed team cannot win. It was the kind of game that a team simply playing on emotion cannot win. Maryland wasn’t just motivated to play for McNair. This performance said something even greater about these players and coaches. They have an impressive level of resolve, but this was also about talent and preparation. This was also about the positive things that Coach DJ Durkin, who is away from the team and on leave pending the investigation into McNair’s death, has done in building this program.

It’s only right to scrutinize the culture Durkin has created right now. He might lose his job because of the team’s strenuous workouts. But this is evidence that, when evaluating Durkin and everyone who has contributed to Maryland’s rebuilding, there are many complex things to consider. This is evidence that good — lots of it — remains in the program, even though it is lost in tragedy.

“The result of today was us sticking together,” wide receiver Taivon Jacobs said.

At 12:01 p.m., the day began with a moment of silence for McNair, who died June 13 after suffering from heatstroke during a workout. Six minutes later, on the first play from scrimmage, the offense lined up with just 10 players, holding open a spot to remember their fallen lineman, and took a penalty that Texas Coach Tom Herman showed class in declining. And by 5:32 p.m., after forcing three consecutive turnovers to stave off Texas comeback attempts, they were celebrating with students in the end zone, with McKennie still swinging that No. 79 flag.

A beauty of sport had burst from darkness and controversy. Victory will neither bring back McNair nor make it okay to abandon the investigation into how the university failed him. But there’s no reason to feel guilty about appreciating the sight of a college football team letting loose. Did you see the players bouncing and belting out joyful screams? Did you see them laughing with their interim head coach Matt Canada, whose sunburned head had turned as red as the team’s jerseys? Did you see guard Sean Christie, in one last tribute before exiting the field, raising McNair’s jersey for all to see?

It was a day these players deserved, but Texas didn’t give it to them in a show of sympathy. The Terrapins had to win it, and they did so in the most thrilling and circuitous manner. They took an early 24-7 lead, with freshman Jeshaun Jones looking like the most versatile weapon on the planet. He accounted for Maryland’s first three touchdowns on his first three career touches. He ran for a 28-yard score. He caught a 65-yard pass from Kasim Hill. Then he threw a touchdown pass, a 20-yarder to Jacobs.

But the Longhorns scored the next 22 points to take a 29-24 lead. And that’s when we learned how badly Maryland wanted this game.

“Our players weren’t going to be denied,” Canada said. “There was a real focus on this football team to win this game. We talked about our room, our building, and everybody else outside of our building really doesn’t matter. They really don’t matter. And that’s how we play. And that’s how we focus.

“That’s not being mean or however you want to spin that. But the only people that knew how we were going to play are the guys in our building. And I think they had no doubt they were going to win. They convinced me, and I can get nervous about anything. But they convinced me.”

Maryland closed this game with an offense of many contributors, including running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, whose 17-yard touchdown run gave Maryland a 31-29 lead with 14:25 remaining in the game. And then it took the defense forcing two interceptions and a fumble to hold on, but first came the 86-minute delay. The long break only helped Maryland reaffirm its belief that it would win. The wait for the storm to subside paled in comparison to how long the offseason felt after McNair’s passing.

“We’re a really close-knit family,” said Hill, who threw for 222 yards and a touchdown. “Everything that has happened this summer has brought us closer together, and this is the closest I’ve been with my teammates and coaches. It was great to get a win and to be back out there. It’s been a long time since we’ve played a football game, and it was just fun to be back out there with everybody.”

When Maryland cornerback Antoine Brooks Jr. intercepted Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s pass with 1:04 remaining, that close-knit team became one of the best stories of college football’s opening weekend. It’s a crazy because, for weeks, it had been included in one of the sport’s most heartbreaking stories. But for a few minutes late Saturday afternoon, on a soggy turf, winning soothed the pain.

The mourning team won. The team with the banished coach won. The team that wasn’t supposed to be talented enough to beat Texas again won. It won’t make the difficult days ahead any easier. It doesn’t necessarily signal that Maryland will win more football games than expected. But it just felt good. No one had to apologize for feeling good.

“I just can’t say enough about our players and everything they’ve been through and the way they stuck together,” Canada said.

Afterward, the Terrapins presented a game ball to the locker they kept empty for McNair. Then they took it home with them and will give it to McNair’s family on Senior Day.

Said Canada: “This was a win for Jordan.”

Flag that No. 79 flag. As it cuts through the wind, it’s a reminder that death doesn’t merely disturb and disrupt the living. Sometimes, it rouses the good in us, too.

