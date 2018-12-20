WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Miye Oni scored 20 points and Yale went on a 13-0 run down the stretch to keep Monmouth winless with a 66-58 victory on Thursday night.

Azar Swain hit a 3-pointer to start the run and put the Bulldogs (5-3) up for good, 58-57, with 4½ minutes to go. Swain, who had 14 points, had four more in the run, which ended when Nikkel Rutty hit a free throw for the Hawks (0-12) with 10 seconds to go. That broke a scoring drought of 4:43. Monmouth didn’t have a field goal in the last 7:01, missing its final 10 shots.

Yale trailed 31-29 at the half but used an 11-0 run to take a 49-38 lead with 14:17 to play. Monmouth immediately responded with a 17-0 run, with Melik Martin scoring the last nine points, to take a 55-49 lead at the 6:38 mark. Oni and Jordan Bruner scored before Ray Salnave, who had 15 points, hit a pair of free throws for Monmouth but that was the last gasp for the Hawks, who also had three turnovers in the last five minutes.

Yale shot 50 percent in the second half and finished the game 10 of 24 from distance.

