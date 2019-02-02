HANOVER, N.H. — Miye Oni scored a career high 31 points and tied his career-high of 10 made field goals and Yale dismantled Dartmouth 89-68 on Saturday night.

Oni took 16 total shot attempts, was 4 of 6 from 3-point range, missed just one of eight free throws and added nine rebounds, four assists and two steals to his stat-stuffing day. Blake Reynolds had a perfect night making all seven of his shots and three 3s for 17 points and Jordan Bruner scored 17.

Yale (13-4, 3-1 Ivy League) played 14 players and 10 entered the scoring column. The Bulldogs were 35-of-65 shooting, including 11 of 23 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Bruner’s 3 made it 35-21 before Dartmouth closed with a 10-6 spurt to close within 41-31 at the half. After the break, Oni hit a jumper, a 3, a pair of foul shots, and Reynolds make a jump shot, and Yale led 50-31 and was never challenged.

Chris Knight led the Big Green (10-10, 1-3) with 20 points and eight rebounds and Adrease Jackson scored 18 with five rebounds.

