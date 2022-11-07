Oquendo, Anselem lead Georgia past Western Carolina 68-55

Anselem’s jumper with 18:40 remaining in the first half was the game’s only points until teammate Braelen Bridges scored three-and-a-half minutes later. Tre Jackson finally got the Catamounts on the board when he hit a 3-pointer with 14:46 remaining.

The win came in the debut of Bulldogs coach Mike White, the 23rd coach in Georgia’s 118 seasons of basketball.

Georgia, which had 13 assists and 21 turnovers, struggled to pull away and Western Carolina was within 42-40 when Bernard Pelote hit a 3 with 13 minutes left. Western Carolina was within six points with eight minutes to go but never got closer.