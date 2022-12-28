Oquendo leads Georgia against Rider after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rider Broncs (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -10.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the Rider Broncs after Kario Oquendo scored 22 points in Georgia’s 72-65 win over the Chattanooga Mocs. The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 in home games. Georgia is ninth in the SEC shooting 32.4% from downtown, led by KyeRon Lindsay shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Broncs are 2-2 on the road. Rider ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oquendo is averaging 14 points for the Bulldogs. Terry Roberts is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 12.2 points for Rider.

