Oquendo leads Georgia against Rider after 22-point game

Rider Broncs (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-3)
The Broncs are 2-2 on the road. Rider ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Oquendo is averaging 14 points for the Bulldogs. Terry Roberts is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.
Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 12.2 points for Rider.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.