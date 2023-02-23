Oral Roberts beats South Dakota 82-70, ups win streak to 13

VERMILLION, S.D. — Connor Vanover scored 19 points to lead Oral Roberts to an 82-70 victory over South Dakota on Thursday night.
Tasos Kamateros finished with 20 points and nine rebounds to pace the Coyotes (11-18, 6-11). A.J. Plitzuweit had 16 points and four assists. Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 14.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Oral Roberts visits South Dakota State, while South Dakota hosts Kansas City.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.