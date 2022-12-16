Oral Roberts hosts Moore and Missouri State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri State Bears (4-6, 1-1 MVC) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -9; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Chance Moore scored 23 points in Missouri State’s 65-61 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Golden Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Oral Roberts is second in the Summit with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Thompson averaging 2.1.

The Bears are 1-2 on the road. Missouri State averages 62.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Issac McBride is shooting 45.6% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Moore is averaging 14.2 points for the Bears. Alston Mason is averaging 9.2 points for Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article