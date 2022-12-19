Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota State following Lien's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-7) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -9.5; over/under is 157.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Broden Lien scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 85-56 win over the Mount Marty Lancers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-0 in home games. Oral Roberts ranks fourth in the Summit shooting 36.3% from deep, led by Patrick Mwamba shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Jackrabbits have gone 1-5 away from home. South Dakota State has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Eagles and Jackrabbits match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is averaging 20 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Alex Arians is averaging 7.9 points for the Jackrabbits. Zeke Mayo is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

