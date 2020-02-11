STEPPING IT UP: The Mavericks have scored 76.2 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 71.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEONDRE: Burns has connected on 32.3 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Oral Roberts is 0-6 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Oral Roberts’s Abmas has attempted 184 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 8 of 19 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 78.4 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 28th among Division 1 teams. The Nebraska Omaha defense has allowed 77 points per game to opponents (ranked 287th).

