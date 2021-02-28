WINLESS WHEN: Western Illinois is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 74.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Leathernecks. Oral Roberts has 32 assists on 81 field goals (39.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Western Illinois has assists on 23 of 75 field goals (30.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts managed to score exactly 200 points across two matchups against Western Illinois last season.
