Oral Roberts routs Kansas City 85-57 for eighth straight win

Abmas was 8-of-17 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) for the Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-0 Summit League). Issac McBride added 13 points and Kareem Thompson scored 10.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Max Abmas scored 21 points and Oral Roberts breezed to an 85-57 victory over Kansas City on Saturday night for its eighth straight win.

The Kangaroos (10-15, 6-6) were led by Shemarri Allen with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 12 points and three steals, while Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 11.