Trenton Massner had 28 points for the Leathernecks (16-15). Tamell Pearson added 14 points. Colton Sandage had 11 points and six rebounds.
Will Carius, the Leathernecks’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, had four points. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.
