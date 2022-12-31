Oral Roberts visits Denver after Abmas' 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-5, 1-1 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -9.5; over/under is 158.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Denver Pioneers after Max Abmas scored 32 points in Oral Roberts’ 92-89 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers have gone 5-1 at home. Denver is fourth in the Summit scoring 76.5 points while shooting 51.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 in Summit play. Oral Roberts scores 85.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Pioneers. Justin Mullins is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Denver.

Abmas is scoring 20.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 90.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

