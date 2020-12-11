North Carolina: LB Chazz Surratt. He went to North Carolina as a quarterback for his first two college seasons and now is one of the top linebackers in the ACC, three tackles shy of 200 for his career.

It’ll be Miami’s first home game in 49 days. ... Forecasters are calling for a high of 80 degrees in the Miami area Saturday; if it gets there, it’ll be North Carolina’s warmest kickoff temperature this season. ... Miami coach Manny Diaz was the defensive coordinator for North Carolina coach Mack Brown when Brown was at Texas; Brown fired Diaz in the 2013 season. ... This game is the regular-season finale for both teams. Miami was still scheduled to play Georgia Tech on Dec. 19, but that game was canceled Friday. ... Of the current ACC football members, North Carolina is one of only three schools with an over-.500 head-to-head record against Miami. The others: Notre Dame (18-8-1) and Georgia Tech (13-12). ... North Carolina won last year’s meeting 28-25, converting a 4th-and-17 on its final drive on the way to the eventual game-winning TD in a matchup where Miami gave up 10 points on the Heels’ first eight plays, plus missed two field goals and an extra point.