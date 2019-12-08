Virginia: Hard Rock Stadium has not been kind to the Cavaliers. Virginia is 1-8 in that stadium, including 0-3 in bowl games there and a loss to Miami earlier this season. The three bowl losses in that stadium came by a combined 86 points. But the Cavaliers’ win total has increased in three straight seasons under coach Bronco Mendenhall, who was 2-10 in his debut 2016 campaign there — followed by records of 6-7, 8-5 and now 9-4 entering this matchup. The Cavaliers haven’t finished a season ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2004, and could change that this year.