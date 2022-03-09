Oregon was without its leader in points (14.1), rebounds (3.7) and assists (3.6) as Will Richardson was dealing with a non-COVID illness. Young filled the void, coming four rebounds shy of a triple-double.
Quincy Guerrier added 20 points and N’Faly Dante had 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Oregon. Eric Williams Jr. had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Young’s 11th assist came on a fast break, finding Williams for 3-pointer and a 75-64 lead. Later, Dante’s follow-up dunk gave Oregon an 82-70 lead and he blocked his fifth shot at the other end, leading to Young’s layup for a 14-point lead — the largest of the game.
Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 22 points and three 3-pointers. Freshman Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a season-high 16 points.
Oregon scored the first 12 points of the game and again had a 12-point lead with 3:28 remaining in the half before Oregon State scored 10 of the final 15 points to get within 43-36.
