Junior Jules Bernard had a career-high 23 points for UCLA, but was scoreless over the final 13 minutes as the Ducks erased a nine-point deficit.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., who finished with 15 points for the Bruins, hit a jumper to make it 60-51 with 11:16 to play but the Bruins went 1 for 6 from the field and committed six turnovers as Oregon scored 15 of the next 17 points. Cody Riley converted a three-point play to make it 68-all with four minutes left but Figueroa and Omoruyi each made a layup before Duarte hit a 3 late in the shot clock to put the Ducks in front for good.
Oregon shot a season-high 60.8% (31 of 51) from the field, hit 8 of 17 from 3-point range, and outscored the Bruins 12-6 from the free-throw line.
The Bruins (17-7, 13-5) have lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season, squandering control of their own destiny in the Pac-12. They play USC in the regular-season finale on Saturday.
