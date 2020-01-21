A highly regarded offensive coordinator for two seasons at Penn State, Moorhead was 14-12 in his tenure at Mississippi State. He led his team to bowl berths both years.

“I’ve admired Joe’s offensive philosophy and ability as a play caller from afar, and after meeting with him I was even more impressed,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said in a statement Tuesday. “He is a great teacher and communicator, and instills confidence and belief in his players. His offenses have been explosive, balanced, multiple and creative.”

Oregon went 12-2 this season, capped by a Pac-12 championship and a victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks were ranked No. 5 in the final AP Top 25.

“I’m looking forward to helping build on the great success the program has already had and I can’t wait to experience game day in Autzen Stadium,” Moorhead said.

