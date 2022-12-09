Oregon hosts Blackshear and Nevada

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-2) at Oregon Ducks (4-5, 1-1 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits the Oregon Ducks after Kenan Blackshear scored 22 points in Nevada’s 85-77 victory against the Pepperdine Waves. The Ducks have gone 3-2 at home. Oregon scores 67.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Wolf Pack have gone 2-1 away from home. Nevada is 8-2 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Oregon.

Jarod Lucas is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 17.3 points. Blackshear is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

