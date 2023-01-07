Oregon hosts Carlson and Utah

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon Ducks (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-4, 5-0 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -5.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Oregon Ducks after Branden Carlson scored 27 points in Utah’s 79-60 victory over the Oregon State Beavers. The Utes have gone 8-2 in home games. Utah ranks second in college basketball with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlson averaging 5.6.

The Ducks are 2-2 in Pac-12 play. Oregon ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 4.0.

The Utes and Ducks meet Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is averaging 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Will Richardson is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Ducks. Dante is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

