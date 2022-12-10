Oregon hosts Nevada following Blackshear's 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-2) at Oregon Ducks (4-5, 1-1 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -8.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the Oregon Ducks after Kenan Blackshear scored 22 points in Nevada’s 85-77 victory over the Pepperdine Waves. The Ducks are 3-2 in home games. Oregon is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 67.3 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 2-1 in road games. Nevada ranks fourth in the MWC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Darrion Williams averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 10.1 points for Oregon.

Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Blackshear is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for Nevada.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

