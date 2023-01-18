Oregon hosts Newell and Cal

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (3-15, 2-5 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -7.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the Oregon Ducks after Grant Newell scored 21 points in Cal’s 81-78 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies. The Golden Bears are 3-8 on their home court. Cal is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ducks are 4-3 in Pac-12 play. Oregon scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Golden Bears and Ducks square off Wednesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Thiemann is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Devin Askew is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Cal.

Will Richardson is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals. N’Faly Dante is shooting 62.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article