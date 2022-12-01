Oregon hosts Washington State following Mullins' 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington State Cougars (3-2) at Oregon Ducks (3-4) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -4.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits the Oregon Ducks after Jabe Mullins scored 22 points in Washington State’s 96-54 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Ducks have gone 2-2 at home. Oregon is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 0-1 on the road. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 4.8.

The Ducks and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 59.6% for Oregon.

Mullins averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 56.7% from beyond the arc. TJ Bamba is averaging 16 points for Washington State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

