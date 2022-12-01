Oregon hosts Washington State following Mullins' 22-point showing

Washington State Cougars (3-2) at Oregon Ducks (3-4)
The Cougars are 0-1 on the road. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 4.8.
The Ducks and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 59.6% for Oregon.
Mullins averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 56.7% from beyond the arc. TJ Bamba is averaging 16 points for Washington State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.