ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Ducks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Washington has 25 assists on 67 field goals (37.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Oregon has assists on 51 of 97 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.
RECENT GAMES: Washington has averaged only 57.3 points per game over its last five games. The Huskies are giving up 65 points per game over that span.
___
___
