Oregon (15-10, 6-6) vs. Southern California (14-12, 7-6)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California seeks revenge on Oregon after dropping the first matchup in Eugene. The teams last met on Jan. 13, when the Ducks outshot Southern California from the field 55.8 percent to 42.6 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to a 21-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern California’s Bennie Boatwright, Derryck Thornton and Shaqquan Aaron have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

POTENT PAYTON: Payton Pritchard has connected on 33.8 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Ducks are 0-6 when they allow 73 or more points and 15-4 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Trojans are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 14-6 when they exceed 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Ducks. Southern California has an assist on 50 of 79 field goals (63.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Oregon has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Oregon has held opposing teams to 64.5 points per game, the lowest figure among all Pac-12 teams.

