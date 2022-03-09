The Beavers have gone 1-19 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State has a 2-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The Ducks won 78-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Jacob Young led the Ducks with 17 points, and Roman Silva led the Beavers with 17 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Ducks. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.
Abdul Alatishe is averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Beavers. Jarod Lucas is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.
Beavers: 0-10, averaging 79.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.
