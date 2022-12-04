Oregon, North Carolina meet in Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

Oregon (9-3, Pac-12) vs. North Carolina (9-4, ACC) Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET
North Carolina: The Tar Heels won the ACC Coastal Division title before being routed 39-10 by Clemson in the conference championship game. Mack Brown will be coaching in his 26th bowl game; he’s 15-10 overall.
LAST TIME
This will be the first meeting between the schools.
BOWL HISTORY
Oregon: Fourth appearance in Holiday Bowl, 36th bowl game overall.
North Carolina: First appearance in Holiday Bowl, 37th bowl appearance overall.
