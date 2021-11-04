The Utes scored 44 points against the Bruins on the night they retired No. 22 in honor of Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan. Lowe was killed in a shooting at a house party in September. Jordan died in an accidental shooting on Christmas 2020. ... Oregon RB Travis Dye is one of three players in the FBS to lead their team in both yards rushing (609) and in catches (24). ... Utah leads the conference in scoring offense (35.8) and touchdowns scored (24). ... Stanford (3-5, 2-4) hosts the Utes on Friday. It’s the second time this season the Cardinal have played on a Friday. ... Stanford is 56-7 under coach David Shaw when winning the turnover margin. ... Cal (3-5, 2-3) tries for a third straight win when the Bears visit Arizona (0-8, 0-5). ... Cal has held onto the ball for at least 32 minutes five times this season, including 38:30 against Colorado. ... The Ducks are tied for second in the country with touchdowns on 77.78% (28 of 36) of their red-zone trips.