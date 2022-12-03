Oregon plays No. 21 UCLA following Dante's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon Ducks (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the No. 21 UCLA Bruins after N’Faly Dante scored 22 points in Oregon’s 74-60 victory over the Washington State Cougars. The Bruins are 5-0 on their home court. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 scoring 82.6 points while shooting 51.4% from the field.

The Ducks play their first true road game after going 4-4 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Oregon is third in the Pac-12 scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Dante averaging 11.4.

The Bruins and Ducks match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 14.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.7% for UCLA.

Dante is averaging 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Ducks. Will Richardson is averaging 14.1 points for Oregon.

