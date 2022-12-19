Oregon plays Utah Valley, looks for 6th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-4) at Oregon Ducks (7-5, 1-1 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Utah Valley looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak. The Ducks have gone 6-2 in home games. Oregon ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. N’Faly Dante paces the Ducks with 5.9 boards.

The Wolverines are 2-3 on the road. Utah Valley has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.9 points. Justin Harmon is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

