The finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and the winner receives an additional $7,000 in scholarship money and the trophy named after former Columbia player and coach William V. Campbell.

The winner will be announced Dec. 10 at the NFF’s Hall of Fame induction in New York.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD