EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert says he’ll return for his senior season.

Herbert announced his decision Wednesday before the Ducks (8-4) left Eugene for the Redbox Bowl. Oregon plays Michigan State on Monday.

“As we prepare for our bowl game, I would like to ensure that there are no distractions outside of this game. My commitment to my teammates, our coaches, Duck fans, and the university of Oregon has never been stronger,” Herbert said in a statement.

Herbert has thrown for 2,985 yards this season with 28 touchdowns. He has thrown at least one touchdown in 27 straight games, the longest current streak in the nation.

For his career at Oregon, Herbert has thrown for 6,904 yards and 62 touchdowns.

