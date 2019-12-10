Herbert is the first Oregon player to win the award since it started in 1990. He is a general science major with a grade-point average above 4.0 who hopes to attend medical school after his playing days. Herbert passed for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions for the Pac-12 champion Ducks this season.
Last season’s winner was Christian Wilkins of Clemson.
The other finalists were: Eastern Washington’s Spencer Blackburn; Ohio State’s Jordan Fuller; Minnesota State’s Alex Goettl; Kansas State’s Adam Holtorf; Carnegie Mellon’s Michael Lohmeier; Virginia’s Jordan Mack; Montana’s Dante Olson; Cornell’s Jelani Taylor; Stanford’s Casey Toohill; and Western Michigan’s Jon Wassink.
