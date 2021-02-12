“Thank you to my teammates and brothers for making this place a home. I will forever cherish the bonds we have built together,” Shough posted to Twitter. “Once a Duck, always a Duck.”
Shough is the eighth scholarship player at Oregon who has announced a decision to transfer.
