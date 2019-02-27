Arizona State (19-8, 10-5) vs. Oregon (15-12, 6-8)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State goes for the season sweep over Oregon after winning the previous matchup in Tempe. The teams last met on Jan. 19, when the Sun Devils shot 51 percent from the field while holding Oregon’s shooters to just 33.3 percent en route to the 14-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Bol Bol is averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks to lead the charge for the Ducks. Louis King has complemented Bol and is putting up 13 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Sun Devils have been led by Luguentz Dort, who is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.

DOMINANT DORT: Dort has connected on 29.9 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Oregon is 0-7 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 15-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

BEHIND THE ARC: Arizona State’s Remy Martin has attempted 114 3-pointers and connected on 32.5 percent of them, and is 5 for 14 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Sun Devils have averaged 25.8 free throws per game.

