Oregon State faces Texas A&M on 3-game road slide

Oregon State Beavers (4-5, 1-1 Pac-12) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -13; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will try to break its three-game road slide when the Beavers take on Texas A&M.

The Aggies are 3-0 in home games. Texas A&M is sixth in the SEC scoring 77.6 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Beavers are 0-1 in road games. Oregon State averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Tyrece Radford is shooting 36.1% and averaging 11.8 points for Texas A&M.

Jordan Pope averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 12.2 points for Oregon State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

