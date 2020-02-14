STEPPING UP: The dynamic Tres Tinkle has put up 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals to lead the charge for the Beavers. Ethan Thompson is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 15 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Buffaloes have been led by McKinley Wright IV, who is averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.MIGHTY MCKINLEY: Wright has connected on 37.2 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.