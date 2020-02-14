ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Beavers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buffaloes. Oregon State has 45 assists on 66 field goals (68.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Colorado has assists on 42 of 67 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State gets to the line more often than any other Pac-12 team. The Beavers have averaged 22.1 foul shots per game this season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.