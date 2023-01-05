Oregon State faces Utah after Akanno's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon State Beavers (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-4, 4-0 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -13.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Utah Utes after Dexter Akanno scored 20 points in Oregon State’s 77-68 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Utes are 7-2 on their home court. Utah has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beavers are 1-2 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 shooting 32.1% from deep. Dzmitry Ryuny paces the Beavers shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 15.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jordan Pope is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

